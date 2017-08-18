Nostalgia: Jerry and Jane on the hoof

Have your say

This week’s nostalgic memory comes from Ann Semple of North Willingham.

Unfortunately, the date of the clipping is not known.

However, the picture shows Odik being led out onto the Market Rasen racecourse by Jeremy Wright and on board is his sister Jane Wright.

The report of the day tells us the North Willingham trio was a little unlucky, as Jane was unseated while holding a clear advantage in the straight at the meeting.