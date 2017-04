It wasn’t just the children having fun with homemade hats in 1989.

Residents of Middle Rasen’s Braemar Close took part in an Easter bonnet competition.

West Lindsey official Stuart David had the difficult task of the judging the win.

The winners were Mrs Harwick, seated centre left, together with Herbert Streets and Harry Boardman, standing at the back.

They are pictured with some of their fellow residents and staff as their Easter party got underway.