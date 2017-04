Decorated hats were part of the Eggstraordinary Eggstravaganza held at Middle Rasen Primary School in 1986.

Local arts and crafts were on display too.

More than £110 was raised at the event, which was being put towards the cost of new sound equipment at the school.

Pictured are just three of the entrants in the hat competition.

Unfortunately, the Rasen Mail of the day didn’t name them, but maybe one of our readers knows who they are?