Nostalgia: High-flying mission for Mail man

Mail reporter Peter Conway was skybound in 1979 when he accepted an invitation from RAF Binbrook.

As a chap who liked to keep his feet firmly on the ground, Peter nervously agreed to take a half-hour flight in the squadron training aircraft.

The pilot flew over the Mail’s circulation area and the town looked a lot prettier from the air, but ‘oh so tiny’.

Peter even managed to spot his pet collie romping around in its Mill Road garden.