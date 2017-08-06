Nostalgia: High-flying mission for Mail man

Mail reporter Peter Conway was skybound in 1979 when he accepted an invitation from RAF Binbrook.
As a chap who liked to keep his feet firmly on the ground, Peter nervously agreed to take a half-hour flight in the squadron training aircraft.
The pilot flew over the Mail’s circulation area and the town looked a lot prettier from the air, but ‘oh so tiny’.
Peter even managed to spot his pet collie romping around in its Mill Road garden.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.