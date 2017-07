When Ray Drakes bought a 10-ton steamroller in 1966 from Lindsey County Council at Claxby, it seemed a simple thing just to drive it straight to his Humberston home.

However, that wasn’t the case.

Mr Drakes hadn’t reckoned on Normanby Hill with its 1 in 6 gradient and half-way up the steamroller stopped and started to roll backwards.

Fortunately, Mr Drakes had the presence of mind to steer it into the bank above Mr Brant’s bungalow, averting disaster.