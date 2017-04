Children at Ludford School let the end of term assembly go to their heads in 1989.

They took part in an Easter bonnet parade around the church and pictured above are pupils from the infant class in their handmade hats.

Amongst those pictured are Laura Payne, Kirsten Ridger, Amy Hall, Robert Powell, Anita Powell and Rebecca Burley.

