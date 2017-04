Glentham resident Kathleen Mannion wowed the judges in the village gardening competition back in 1979.

She scooped many of the major prizes and put her success down to the constant care afforded to her plants and garden.

She won the Flower Garden Cup, the Best Greenhouse Cup and the Best Hanging Basket Cup.

The judges, Mr and Mrs Foster of Osgodby, said Mrs Mannion’s garden was of ‘an unusually high standard’.