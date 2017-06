This picture from the Market Rasen Mail of 1960 shows some of the town’s retired railwaymen.

They gathered to mark the retirement, after 38 years, of Mr A Dormer.

Collectively, the group amassed 345 years of service.

Also pictured are: Mr E Ringrose, on the railway for 50 years; Mr J Woodcock, 48 years; Mr F Chapman, 45 years; Mr E Wright, 45 years; Mr Scott, 45 years; Mr W Codd, 39 years and Mr H Crow, 35 years.