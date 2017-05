Visitors to a garden party at Clare Lodge, in Rasen’s Caistor Road, helped raised £200 for the Lincolnshire and South Humberside Trust for Nature Conservation back in 1979.

Ideal weather conditions allowed everyone to enjoy the many stalls, and games laid out throughout the gardens and lawns of the home of Mr and Mrs G M Cooper.

The Rasen Mail of the day reported visitors were greeted at the garden entrance by a Gavioli fairground organ which played entrancing music.