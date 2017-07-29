Nostalgia: Fun of the fair at Faldingworth

Have your say

The end of the school year sees a number of events including, of course, the traditional summer fair.

This picture shows one of the stalls at the Faldingworth School summer fair in 1991.

Pictured is headmaster Roy Kitchen, Ju Wright and Stuart Haines getting ready to have a smashing time on the crockery range.

What are your memories of summer fetes and fairs from days gone by?

