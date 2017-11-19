Nostalgia: Footballers fight against drop zone

Back in 1977, Market Rasen Town footballers were looking to pick up some points to draw away from the Lincolnshire League Premier Division relegation zone.

Pictured is the team that faced the Grimsby Amateur side and came away with a very useful point after a 1-1 draw. They are: back row - Peter Sellars, Doug Sellars (trainer), Dick Brewis, David Clark, Alwyn Bell, Mick Corden, Phil Chapman; front - Bob Davidson, Ian Thatcher, Robert Sellars, Ronnie Myland, Chris Lancaster and Gerald Dawson