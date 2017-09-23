Nostalgia: Florida trip for Lissington winner

A lucky local nightclubber headed on a dream trip to Florida in 1989 after coming tops in a holiday competition.

Jackie Lee of Lissington won a holiday for two in the competition organised by Cinderella’s in Lincoln.

As well as visiting Disneyworld and Seaworld, she said the highlight of her five-day trip was a massive party in the hotel complex for Superbowl Sunday - and she even packed a copy of the Rasen Mail to get her picture with Mr and Miss Superbowl.