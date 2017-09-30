Nostalgia: Fancy dress at Kelsey

One of the highlights at the North Kelsey & District Sports Club fete in 1968 was the fancy dress competition.

Pictured together above are the two entry classes - do you recognise anyone?

As well as the fancy dress, the Rasen Mail of the day tells us there was a bowling match and a tennis match too at the event.

We are also told the bring and buy stall did a brisk trade, as did the crisp and mineral stall - one can only assume this referred to mineral water, or did it?