Nostalgia: Double success for hockey players

There was success on the hockey field for both girls and boys from Caistor Grammar School in 1989.

Following closely on the success of the under-16s girls achieving County Schools runner-up, the under-15 boys also took second place at a five-team South Humberside Indoor Competition.

Players were Simon Robinson, Nick Hawke, Tim Simpkin, Matthew Leachman, William Vessey, Jamie Graham, Alan Eastwood, Mark Allison and Simon Kendall.