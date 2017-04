These young gentlemen from Caistor showed they knew a thing or two about cycling in 1962.

They were each awarded their safe cycling certificates.

Pictured on the back row, from left, are C Darker, S Lockington, K Wilson, H Jollands and P Larder.

On the front row are, from left, P Marriott, G Gissing, J Mitchel and J Walton.

Are any of them still out and about on their bikes?