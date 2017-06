With the cricket season upon us, this seemed like the perfect time to bring out this picture from an edition of the Rasen Mail in 1959.

It is of Hainton Cricket Club and named as being in the photograph are: back row - C Tindall, R Barnes, F Wright, R Shuttleworth, J Varley, J Forder and C Lee; front row - P Thompson, A Dowman, B Bett (captain), L Shuttleworth and B Parsons.

