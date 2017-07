Owmby Cricket Club was celebrating back in 1979 after they became the first winners of the Cyanamid Trophy.

The final of the cup competition was played at Rase Park, where Caistor was narrowly beaten by the Owmby team, with one over to spare.

The Owmby team included: Alwyn Bell, Chris Holmes, Gordon Rush, Kevin Jenkins, Stuart Cook, Mick Crowe, Nick Crowe, Richard Everrett, Bob Illingworth, John Coles and Ken Putt.