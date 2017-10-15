Nostalgia: Crafty guiders

Guides from the Market Rasen district joined with older Brownie groups for an arts and crafts teach-in back in 1978.

The event was held in Market Rasen Primary School where 40 girls had the opportunity to chose from a wide range of activities.

Christmas decorations, liquid embroidery, macrame and drama were just some of the subjects they enjoyed.

Pictured above are just some of the Guides and Brownies taking part in the event - do you recognise any of them?