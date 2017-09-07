Nostalgia: Could this be a Rasen family??

A lot of families have boxes of pictures from the past squirrelled away and these collections can cause great frustration when family members die, and the people in the photographs are not identified on the back.

That is the case with this picture which has recently been given to Rase Heritage Society.

It just says ‘Represents Market Rasen dear folk’ on the back. Can anyone help?

The names associated with the family concerned are Wilkinson, Charles and Harriet.

Contact us here at the Mail.