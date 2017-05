The Archdeacon of Stow, the Venerable L Ashcroft, paid a visit to Market Rasen Parish Church in 1960.

The visit was part of the Archdeacon’s plan to visit every parish individually that year, rather than holding a Visitation at a central location.

During the Sunday service, he admitted churchwardens to office for Market Rasen and Linwood - Mr G M Cooper and Mr J Burton for Rasen, Mr J Richardson and Mrs J Fryer for Linwood.