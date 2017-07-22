Nostalgia: Church celebration at Wragby

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Robert Hardy, was in Wragby back in 1989 to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of All Saints Church.

Two weekends of events had been arranged to mark the momentous anniversary.

There was an extensive exhibition of life in the village, from the 1830s to the present day and the church registers used at the time of the opening were on display too.

The Bishop is pictured with churchwardens Tom Shepherd and Peter Fiddes either side.