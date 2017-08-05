Nostalgia: Chief Scout at Market Rasen

Have your say

Chief Scout Garth Morrison paid a visit to Lincolnshire in 1991.

After opening the Riverhead of the 2nd Louth Scout Group, he headed west to Market Rasen, the venue of the County Leader Training and Campsite.

He met Cubs, Scouts, administrators and members of the Young Ornithologists Club, who were taking part in a joint exercise called Action for Birds Day.

Mr Morrison is described as a ‘reforming’ Chief Scout, serving from 1988 to 1996.