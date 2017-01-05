Nostalgia: Centenary celebrations in Wragby

Wragby Methodist Church marked its 100th anniversary in 1994.

The climax of the celebrations was a magnificent flower festival, which took centre stage during the festivities.

The Rev Kevin Hart was on hand to welcome visitors into the church and he also gave them a brief history about the building, which is the third to stand on the site.

Mr Hart is pictured, back left, with some of the parishioners, who dressed in Victorian costume as part of the centenary celebrations.

Do you recognise any of the people pictured?