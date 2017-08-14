Nostalgia: Celebrations as new store opens

This photograph from the Rasen Mail archives takes us just a short step into the past.
It shows the official opening of Market Rasen’s Tesco store back in 2005.
It was a real community event, with local schoolchildren invited along to join in the celebration and also to help bury a time capsule at the site.
Do you have pictures of any celebrations to share on our nostalgia page?
Email them to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.