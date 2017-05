The Marquis of Granby darts team at Binbrook were celebrating in 1992 having won both the league and the Top Half Challenge Cup.

They won all 26 of their games in the Wolds Darts and Dominoes League and the challenge cup was being held for the fourth year running.

The dominoes team also had one of their best seasons.

They finished in the top half of the league and were runners up in the Challenge Cup.