Dated around 1905, this photograph shows the start of a decorated bicycle race from Market Rasen market place, a preliminary to the old Feast Week celebrations.

It is certainly an image of its time.

It shows a range of bicycles, as well as some accepted costumes of the day.

In the back ground can be seen the Aston Arms, still, of course, in the market place.

There is also on the right the Post Office, with John Rhoades believed to have been the postmaster at that time.