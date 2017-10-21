Nostalgia: Bazaar time for Rasen scouts and cubs

The Christmas season is fast approaching and back in 1981 Rasen Scouting Group used the festive period to raise money for the maintenance of their scout hut and to buy mobile heaters.

The youngsters held a bazaar in the junior school canteen, together with a visit from Santa, and raised £153.

Pictured is town mayor Colin Hall, who officially opened the fundraising event, and Scout Leader Barry Bensley with some of the cubs helping on the day.