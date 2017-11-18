Nostalgia: Bazaar time for Caistor Catholics

It is that time of year again when the round of seasonal fairs take place across the area.

And so has it been for many years, with charitable groups and organisations using the occasions to raise funds for their causes.

This picture from the Rasen mail of 1981 shows just such an event.

Caistor Mayor, Coun Alan Frankish is pictured paying a visit to the Catholic Bazaar in the town.

Also pictured at one of the many stalls is Father Bailey.