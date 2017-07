With this year’s Wimbledon Championships just round the corner, we look back at some local tennis stars from 1989.

Doug Kirk, Lincolnshire’s county tennis coach, was visiting Market Rasen’s De Aston School and is pictured with many of the young tennis enthusiasts at the first of the 10 weekly coaching sessions Rasen’s beginner and intermediate players.

Pupils Sally Lloyd and Richard Stamp were county regulars and in 1989 they were joined by James Talintyre and Thomas Jemmett.