Winning elections proved to be far more easy for Rasen landlord Gordon Holvey than winning games of pool.

David Aisthorpe challenged the town councillor with a pint as a prize to the winner.

What followed was a tale of woe for the publican and he ended up handing over 11 gallons of beer.

For eight straight pool games, David potted the balls accurately and Mr Holvey could only watch as the wager grew.