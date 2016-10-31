Members of Nettleton & Moortown WI answered the question, What item can you not part with? at their recent meeting.

Answers ranged from the necessities of life, such as a potato peeler and Dyson wand, to a diary and an iPad.

Happy memories were evoked by wedding rings and a baby shoe, while a single earring brought back another life in another continent. Taking everyone further back was a carpet beater, a candlestick and a beautiful crochet Twiggy dress.

The evening ended with a song read by Midge who described her life living with music.