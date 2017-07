Members of Caistor WI welcomed Helen and Trudi from Butterflies of Scartho and a number of visitors to an open meeting to show how to add a touch of glamour to summer outfits, using scarves, jewellery and bags.

They showed how to tie and wrap scarves of varying sizes to produce very different effects, including how to wear scarves as sarongs.

These demonstrations were accompanied by good humour as the models walked amongst the audience.

A buffet was served afterwards.