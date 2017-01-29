Middle Rasen’s proficient cyclists

National cycling proficiency certificates were presented to the safe riders of Middle Rasen junior school in 1978.

Receiving the awards were John Banks, Philip Baxter, Simon Clark, Alan Cottingham, Clive Culverhouse, Meredith Hammond, Nicholas Inman, John Rogers, Wendy Adlard, Susan Bartley, Mhairi Campbell, Sara Goodhead and Jayne Jackson.

Also pictured is Middle Rasen headteacher Mr Oxley and members of the policing team, who ran the cycling proficiency scheme, PC Mick Banks and Chief Inspector Hill.

Do any of our readers have memories of taking their cycling proficiency? We would love to see the pictures.