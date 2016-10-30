Medieval moves at Binbrook

A medieval dance have-a-go evening provided a lot of fun for members of Binbrook & District WI.

Almost from the start, Tim Walker, dressed in full Tudor dancing master costume, had everyone up and moving around and it was clear he enjoyed passing on his passion for all things Tudor.

The evening started with a Brawl - but nobody came to blows - then they learnt the Farandole, an ancient version of the conga, and how to Bransle de Cheveaux as they pranced, kicked and generally horsed around at the fun evening.