Market Rasen School wins accreditation

De Aston School has been accredited as a licensed Duke of Edinburgh centre.

Governor and town mayor John Matthews was formally presented with the framed licence and engraved plaque.

“It was a great honour to represent the school at this presentation made by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant and the regional director of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme,” said Mr Matthews.

“It is a huge achievement for the school and the PE department that runs these courses, which can now be done without outside monitoring or adjudication.”