Market Rasen Probus Club

Market Rasen and District Probus Club held its annual ladies’ lunch at the golf club, where president John Frewen-Lord welcomed 56 members and their guests.

Following lunch, John Hall, gave a talk entitled ‘When I Was a Kid in the 50s’.

Supported by many items of 1950s memorabilia, John’s humerous talk also evoked many warm, and some not so warm, memories of childhood from almost everyone present.

The Probus club, part of a national network, was established in 1983 as a fellowship organisation for people who have retired, or semi-reotered, from their profession or business and want to maintain a social network.

It meets in Market Rasen Golf Club on the second Wednesday of every month, from noon to 3pm.

Meetings include lunch and a speaker.

For more details, contact Ray Gransby on 01673 844672 or email raygransby@btconnect.com.