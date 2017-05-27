Market Rasen Probus

At the May meeting of Market Rasen & District Probus Club, member Laurie Povey gave a talk on Captain Albert Ball VC, DSO (two bars), MC, who at the time of his death on May 7, 1917, aged 20, was the UK’s foremost WW1 flying ace at a time when flying was in its infancy.

This was a very moving and timely talk, coming as it did a few days after the centenary of Ball’s death.

Laurie focused on Ball the man, his family and his letters home, painting a poignant picture of a young man utterly dedicated to doing his duty and who made the ultimate sacrifice as a result.

Ball was much decorated and greatly respected during his very short career.

There are memorials in France, where he is buried near the village where he crashed and died in action, and in the grounds of Nottingham Castle, his home city.

His father was Lord Mayor of Nottingham at the time of Ball’s death.

