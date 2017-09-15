Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Summer Walking Festival

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership are hosting their first-ever Summer Walking Festival this weekend - Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17 - as part of a project made possible by National Lottery players.

The festival will celebrate the Partnership’s distinctive and vibrant landscapes and delve into some of the areas rich cultural heritage.

All the walks are open for everyone and are free of charge.

A variety of walks are offered on both days:

Saturday, September 16

Keadby Canal Walk (3.5 miles), 9.30am - Start at Keadby Lock car park and finish at the war memorial in Ealand.

Historic Tour of Epworth (1-2 miles), 10am - Start at St Andrew’s Church and finishing in the Market Place in Epworth

Historic tour of Thorne and Hatfield Moors (5 + miles), 10.30am - Start and finish at Moorends car park. Booking is essential, call 01724 860161 or email library.enquires@northlincs.gov.uk

Tour of St Andrew’s Church, Epworth (less than 1 mile), 2pm - Start and finish at St Andrew’s Church

Family Butterfly Walk (2 miles), 2pm to 4pm - Start and finish at Belton Country Park

Family Bat Walk (2 miles), 7pm to 9pm; start and finish at Crowle Moors car park

Sunday, September 17

The Industrial Archaeology of Crowle and Thorne Moors (12 miles), 10am to 3.30pm - Start and finish at Crowle Moors car park. Booking is essential, call 01724 860161 or email library.enquires@northlincs..gov.uk

Folktales and the Landscape (3.5 miles), 11am - Start and finish at St Mark’s Church, Amcotts (by the gate). Booking is essential, call 01724 860161 or email library.enquires@northlincs.gov.uk

More information at www.ioahc.net

There is also a photography competition running until October 1 which invites members of the public to submit their photos they think represent life in the Isle of Axholme.

So while you are out on the walks, make sure you take plenty of photographs and upload them to Instagram with the hash-tag #thisistheisle, to be in with the chance of winning a professionally printed and framed copy of your winning photograph!

Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for safer, greener and cleaner places, said: “Come along to the Summer Walking Festival to explore the history and wildlife in the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield areas.

“The walks range from just short of a mile to 12 miles so you can choose a walk that is best suited to you.

“The festival offers you a great opportunity to spend time outdoors with family and friends whilst exploring the wildlife and cultural heritage.

“Make sure you get plenty of photographs on the walks and upload them to Instagram with the hash-tag #thisistheisle to enter the photography competition!”

The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership is a Heritage Lottery Funded project that aims to celebrate and reconnect people to their landscapes and cultural heritage.

Over five years, 16 individual projects will be delivered through a variety of events, activities, workshops with work being carried out by local volunteers and has received funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), thanks for National Lottery Players.

The aim of the partnership is to reconnect local people with their landscape and cultural heritage across the historic Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase.

The partnership is made up of the following organisations:

North Lincolnshire Council

Natural England

Crowle Peatland Railway Society

Canal and River Trust

Doncaster Metropolitan Council