Holton le Moor WI

Members of the WI found Jenny Stimson’s talk on Food Waste very enlightening at their recent meeting and her enthusiasm in her role as Community Champion for Tesco was very evident.

In partnership with the redistribution charity FareShare, Tesco links the store to local charities and community groups who help feed people in need.

The policy that no food fit for human consumption should go to waste means Tesco acts as good neighbours in the local community.

Customers are also invited to donate non-perishable goods to an annual in-store food bank, which is then topped up by 20% from Tesco.

Nationwide, Tesco has provided 10,000,000 meals in this way.