Holton le Moor WI

Members of the WI enjoyed a talk by Ann Campion about Scawby Hall, in her capacity as tour guide, at their May meeting.

The Hall is open to the public 30 days a year for guided tours only and Ann amused everyone with anecdotes and experiences she encountered whilst conducting tours there.

Richard Nelthorpe had the Hall built in 1605, when his wife Ursula Graynor inherited the land following her father’s death, and it has been in the Nelthorpe family ever since.

It houses a collection of artwork by George Stubbs, not paintings of horses but of people. His book on the anatomy of the horse is also kept there.