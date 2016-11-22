Holton le Moor welcomes WI chairman

Chairman of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs, Chris Morgan – pictured with president Megs Graham-Rack – paid a visit to Holton le Moor WI, where she talked about the significant number of new WIs formed as a result of last year’s national centenary.

The evening’s speaker Sue Bradley related a fascinating tale of her great-grandmother, who travelled with her new husband to Russia in the 1860s to provide much needed farming expertise. Anticipating the revolution, the couple returned home to join their two sons.