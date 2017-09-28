Hands on at Holton le Moor

Members of Holton le Moor WI got hands on at their September meeting, when Tuula Scott-Smith gave a talk on British Sign Language for the deaf.

As wife to a profoundly deaf husband and mother of two hearing children, she has a wealth of experience in communicating with the deaf and demonstrated some of the signs.

She captivated members with her talk, which also highlighted problems facing deaf people, both generally and in their home environment, where audible smoke alarms and doorbells are of no use.