Green-fingered Tesco keeps Rasen garden in bloom

Spring is in the air for the Children’s Centre as one of their garden planters is blooming with colour - thanks to Tesco.

Tesco Community Champion Jenny Stimson is ‘delighted’ to be looking after one of the garden tubs at the Children’s Centre, which has been brimming with snowdrop and daffodils.

Mrs Stimson said: “It’s lovely to be able to keep the garden looking nice with beautiful plants and flowers.

“Coming here and keeping the tub tidy is a lovely part of my job.”

Staff at the Children’s Centre are looking for other businesses or volunteers to take responsibilty for one or more of the other tubs in the garden.

Angela Pettit, a Children’s Services Support Assistant at the Children’s Centre, said: “We are very fortunate that Jenny has taken responsibility for one of the planters.

“She looks after one, and the Market Rasen Pre-School another.

“We’d love for other volunteers to help keep our garden looking tidy and colourful and make it a nice area to go and have a look at.

“We’d also like to use the area for storytelling and picnics, or to encourage local wildlife.

“It could also be a lovely educational area for the children.

“They will be able to see things progress from seeds to plants, and it could encourage them to try eating greens and things they might not normally try.

“The space was formely used as a grow area, but as that successful project ended we wanted to change that use to a garden.

“It’s the first thing you see as you come to the Children’s Centre, so we want it to look lovely to make a good first impression!

“Not all families get to enjoy garden spaces of their own, and we feel very fortunate to have a dedicated space here.

“Not all Children’s Centres are lucky enough to have a garden to enjoy.”

Do you know a volunteer or business that might devote some time to caring for one of the Children’s Centre’s garden planters?

Email the Market Rasen Children’s Centre at marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01673 844703.