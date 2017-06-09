Search

Getting to the point of craft at Rasen Hub

What's on at Rasen Hub

A needle felting workshop is on offer at Rasen Hub.

Be inspired by this craft and make a piece of jewellery, 3D animal or 2D picture on Friday June 30, 1pm to 3pm.

The cost is £5.

Book on 01673 844556.