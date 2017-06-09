Getting to the point of craft at Rasen Hub

A needle felting workshop is on offer at Rasen Hub.
Be inspired by this craft and make a piece of jewellery, 3D animal or 2D picture on Friday June 30, 1pm to 3pm.
The cost is £5.
Book on 01673 844556.
