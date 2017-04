For their March meeting, Market Rasen Gardening Club members held their AGM and Spring Show, with John Bennett once again as judge.

Overall winner, and receiving the Posy Bowl was Dawn Brooks, with Jill Sellars second and Derek Anderson third.

The Sellars Cup for Best in Show went to Dennis Marden, the Francis Green trophy to Derek Anderson and The Don Jebson Cup to Rod Clark.

The AGM saw reports on the past year.

Annual membership is now £12 and a new speaker organiser is required.