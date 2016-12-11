Fund - Tickets will fund town tree

On behalf of the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, I would like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets at Saturday’s Christmas market.

Tickets continue to be on sale at a number of businesses in the town, so there is still time to get yours before the draw is made on December 13.

The raffle is the main fundraiser to provide the town with a Christmas tree in the Market Place.

It was in 1951 that a group of local professionals joined together to provide the town with its first Christmas tree.

The Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund was created to ensure that this tradition continues every year.

With the support of committee members, who raise funds through donations and raffles, as well as putting up the tree and helping Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, the fund has sourced trees from the Forestry Commission and other commercial growers over the years.

The local businesses and people of Market Rasen have always responded positively to the fundraising and must be congratulated for their contribution to the success of this exciting event.

I would also like to take this opportunity to remind children to bring their parents along to visit Santa by the tree in the Market Place on Christmas Eve at 4pm.

The Rev Cropper

Honorary secretary to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree fund