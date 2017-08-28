Family talk at Caistor WI

WI members welcomed Krystyna Newman to their July meeting to share her experiences of being the ‘Mother of Eight Boys’, born between 1982 and 1997.

Her recollections were both humorous and entertaining and were enhanced by photographs of the boys at 18 months old and on their graduation days.

This month’s Flower of the Month was won by June Gaughan, with Judith France and Linda Mason coming second and third.

The Competition was won by Rachel Grainger, with Jean Emary second and June Gaughan third.

The next meeting will be the Harvest Supper held on Thursday September 7 in the Town Hall at 7.30pm.

New members and visitors, £4, welcome.