East Barkwith gardeners

A visit to the magical Thursford Spectacular, an overnight stay in a luxury hotel in Norfolk, plus an opportunity for shopping or exploring in King’s Lynn on the return journey, provided a memorable experience for members and friends of the Barkwith and District Gardeners’ Association.

On this occasion, coach trips organiser Les Robinson had also included two Christmas dinners for his passengers.

After a stop at Dobbies Garden Centre in Kings Lynn for breakfast, it was onwards to Thursford, where they were booked in for the afternoon show.

The event has grown from small beginnings to become nationally famous.

Coaches travel from all over the country, bringing passengers to enjoy the magical experience of the show, which has more than 100 dancers, singers, musicians and comedians taking part, all wearing magnificent costumes.

Music is the backbone of the three-hour extravaganza and the party enjoyed a programme of Christmas carols and the toe-tapping pleasure of popular classics, all interspersed with readings and comedy intervals.

Listening to the music of the giant Wurlitzer organ was the highlight for many, made possible by the father of the present owner who saved it from the scrapheap and started his steam collection.

Thousands of pounds of decorations and twinkling lights add to the festive atmosphere.

There was also the opportunity to visit the steam collection and display while following Santa’s Magical Journey around the exhibits.

It was then time for the party to move on to Cromer where they were welcomed at the Clifton Hotel for their overnight stay and enjoyed their first Christmas dinner of the trip.

There was time for a walk in Cromer the next morning, before leaving for King’s Lynn.

In the early afternoon, it was time to return to Lincolnshire, with the next stop at the Black Bull in Donington for the second Christmas dinner before returning home.