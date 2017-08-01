East Barkwith and District Gardeners

Hall visit - A beautiful summer’s day added to the pleasure for the coach party of members and friends of the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association for their day trip to Norfolk, where Holkham Hall was the chosen venue.

The hall was open to view and its extensive grounds were available for the party to explore at their leisure, with the opportunity for the less energetic to take a buggy ride to admire the large walled garden about a mile away from the stately home.

There was also a bygones exhibition which was a popular added attraction for many.

As always, organiser Les Robinson had organised a meal stop on the journey home.

Plant sale - The annual plant sale organised by the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association in the village hall was again very successful.

There was a wide variety of plants on offer, all grown and donated by members and friends.

Tea and home made cakes were available as customers and sellers relaxed and took time out for a chat and the surplus plants at the end of the afternoon were donated to the Donington on Bain Village Church Committee for their annual plant sale.

The Association’s late summer show will be held in the village hall on the evening of Friday September 1.

Entries are welcome from anyone living within a seven-mile radius of East Barkwith. Schedules will be available shortly.

Those wishing to take part must take their entries along to the village hall between 5pm and 6pm on the day.

The hall will then be closed for judging and will reopen to the public at 7.15pm for viewing of the exhibits.