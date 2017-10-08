Cream tea delight at Holton le Moor

Holton le Moor’s Moot Hall was packed with people for the cream tea and autumn bazaar event organised by the village’s WI.

Bee-friendly plants, pickles, cards and mosaics were all on sale, along with books, gardening items and general bric-a-brac.

Next year, Holton le Moor WI will be celebrating their centenary.

The money raised from the event will go towards events to mark this significant occasion, which will be shared with the neighbouring Caistor and Nettleton &Moortown WI groups, which will also have been in existence for 100 years.